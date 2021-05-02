Demeter drives in six runs for second straight game as ‘Bows Baseball wins third straight at Fullerton

Hawaii’s Dustin Demeter runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

For the first time this season, the University of Hawaii baseball team has captured back-to-back series in the Big West Conference as the Rainbow Warriors made it three straight against Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, 8-2 in Orange County.

The Rainbow Warriors were led offensively by the unquestioned player of the series, Dustin Demeter. The senior third baseman went 4-for-6, with 6 RBI on Sunday, taking his weekend total to an impressive 11-for-19 with three home runs, 13 RBI, four doubles, and five runs scored making a strong case not only for conference player of the week, but perhaps even national player of the week.

You're not seeing things. This is Demeter's 3rd 💣 in the last 24 hours.#GoBows pic.twitter.com/J2jRgrubyK — Dustin Demeter Highlights (@HawaiiBaseball) May 2, 2021

Logan Pouelsen got the start and pitched a complete game for UH, allowing just two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Stone Miyao, the reigning BWC player of the week went 1-for-4 on Sunday with a double and a run scored, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

The ‘Bows now improve to 23-15 overall, 15-13 in the Big West. UH will get the next week off before returning at CSUN for four games starting May 14.