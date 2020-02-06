DeForest Buckner voted by coaches as 49ers team MVP

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during the San Francisco 49ers media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the James L. Knight Center on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman and 2012 Punahou alum DeForest Buckner was given the Bill Walsh Award on Wednesday, given to the team MVP as voted on by the team’s coaches.

This is Buckner’s second straight year winning the award. In the 2019 regular season, the defensive lineman was a second-team All-Pro while amassing 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

In Super Bowl LIV against the Chiefs, he totaled six total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

Bucker has played in and started 63 out of a possible 64 regular season game during his pro career thus far. He is due $14,360,00 for the 2020 season and it is his last year on contract. The 25-year-old is likely in line for a lucrative extension this offseason should he choose to not explore free agency in 2021.