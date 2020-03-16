DeForest Buckner traded to Indianapolis Colts, agrees to $21 million per year deal

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: DeForest Buckner #99 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner has been traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts traded their first round pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, which is slotted at the 13th pick overall, in exchange for the Punahou alum and Waianae native.

Following a 31-20 Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Buckner was named the 49ers team MVP by coaches.

Bucker drafted seventh overall by the 49ers in the 2016 draft. He was heading into his contract year in 2020, and Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that Buckner has already agreed to an extension with the Colts that will earn him $21 annually.