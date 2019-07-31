Defensive end Zach Ritner brings controlled chaos to Hawaii’s pass-rushing attack

The University of Hawaii football team is quickly approaching the three week countdown to its season opener against Arizona as the Rainbow Warriors will hit the field at Aloha Stadium on August 24.

The ‘Bows continued training camp this week where on the defensive side of the ball, UH is looking to improve on its pass-rushing ability in 2019.

UH returns Mountain West Conference sacks leader Kaimana Padello, who totaled 8.5-sacks in an electrifying junior campaign that paced the Warriors to finish ranked 48th in team sacks with 30 in 14 games.

Certainly, Padello will play a large role in scouting reports for opposing teams this upcoming season, so finding a compliment to the pass-rushing attack is paramount for the the UH defense.

Zach Ritner // Photo: Agatha Danglapin

Among the handful of players that are expected to have a chance at playing time is redshirt freshman Zach Ritner, who has earned the respect of his teammates for his impressive strength on the line. Following a wrap-tackling drill earlier in the week, teammate and fellow redshirt freshman Jonah Kahahawai-Welch to yell out, “this guy got that caveman strength.”

“It’s nice to be recognized for the work you put in but at the same time, there’s 50 other guys out on the field that have the same type of strength, so you just got to keep going hard,” Ritner told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound defensive end from Mission Viejo, California Appeared in one game vs. Utah State last season, but did not record any statistics. That was not the case in high school, where Ritner, 2018 graduate of Capistrano Valley High School recorded 51.5 sacks during his career. That earned him two-time all-county, all-league, and all-CIF honors en route to being selected as CIF D4 Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season.

“I can’t wait, I’ve been putting in work since the first day of the off-season in January, and it’s been a long road but after going through it. We’re ready,” said Ritner. “Just thinking about hitting another team for the first time in a year, can’t wait.”

Ritner’s aggressive style of play, or what he called ‘chaotic’ at times from the end position was touted on his arrival to UH for anyone that watched his prep highlight film, but according to Ritner, that aggressiveness had to find a balance at the FBS level.

Quick and aggressive against opposing quarterbacks and running backs alike, the #HawaiiFB defensive line picked up another big addition with the signing of Zach Ritner to #Ohana18 on Early #NationalSigningDay! Welcome aboard Zach!



Signing class updates: https://t.co/lWJbWPKwaV pic.twitter.com/5U1f9ux83d — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 20, 2017

“It’s different. You got to learn when to stay back and see what’s going on, let the play develop a little bit more, and then once you go, you really got to hit it hard. Just know when to go pretty much. If you go to early, you’re going to get caught up somewhere you don’t want to be,” added Ritner.

The Rainbow Warriors continue training camp with practices every day this week through Saturday at Cooke Field, marking as the final practices open to the public for the remainder of the season.

All workouts are scheduled to begin at 8:00am and end at 10:00am.