The University of Hawaii football team held a modified scrimmage at the end of its second Saturday practice of spring ball at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors’ first, second, and third string offense took turns going against the first, second and third string defense.

The result? A dominant day for the defense. Although the scrimmage featured just a handful of possessions, the offense did not score once, albeit with a modified clock that prevented the offense from running a play inside the defense’s 10-yard line.

A handful of explosive plays were made on defense, including multiple sacks by John Tuitupou and Wynden Ho’ohuli and interceptions by Peter Manuma and Kila Kamakawiwo’ole. During the scrimmage, as well as during all Hawaii football practices, quarterbacks were not allowed to get tackled. A touch in the backfield constituted a sack.

The Rainbow Warriors are two weeks away from their annual spring game, which will be dubbed as ‘Island Day’ at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on April 16.

Following the spring game, the ‘Bows will wrap up spring practice on April 23.