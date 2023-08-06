After winning its first ever football state title last fall in the HHSAA’s second tier Division i tournament, Konawaena will begin its 2023 season against a formidable foe.

The Wildcats will host Long Beach Poly (Calif.) on Aug. at 7 p.m. The Jackrabbits enter the season ranked 50th in the country by MaxPreps.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Konawaena returns a handful of impact players from its 2022 HHSAA Division I title team, including senior quarterback Keoki Alani and junior wide receiver Abraham Ogata. On defense, juniors Elias Malapit (defensive lineman), Austin Takaki (cornerback) and Nakoa Ige (defensive line) are expected to lead the unit.

'Nothing we did last year is going to give us points on the scoreboard' – Defending D-I state champion Konawaena to open season against Long Beach Poly as Wildcats embrace a hit of the reset button https://t.co/unY0nKZYV2 🗒️ @c_shimabuku 🤙🏽 @KonawaenaHS #HawaiiHSFB #Cover2 pic.twitter.com/vUm2UaD7dg — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 7, 2023

“Super excited,” head coach Brad Uemoto said of opening the team’s season against a mainland team with rich tradition. “It reminds me a lot of when we brought in Mission Viejo a few years back. When these California powers come to the Big Island and showcase their ability in front of our island and our fans, it’s really cool to us and just very fortunate that our program has gotten to the level to where these teams want to play us.”

Despite making history last November, Uemoto knows his team will have to prove itself again in 2023, with a team at a talent level it hasn’t seen in years right off the bat.

“My philosophy is nothing last year is going to help you this year. We’re hitting a reset button,” Uemoto said. “Obviously, the experience that we got in the state finals in the semifinals is something that our returnees can bring into this season. But we lost a lot of seniors, we lost a lot of talent. And we’re going to have to replace those guys.

“We’re not a state championship team. That was 2022. We’re going to have to build and earn everything we have. Nothing we did last year is going to give us points in the scoreboard or anything like that. It’s just going to put a bigger bullseye on our back. But the cool part is just that now our community and our program have higher expectations to live up to and it forces these kids to work harder.”