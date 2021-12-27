Defending National Champion UH men’s volleyball team selected tied for first in Big West preseason poll, season tickets on sale

The defending Big West Conference regular season champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team and Long Beach State are tied atop the 2022 Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll.



The Rainbow Warriors, who captured the 2021 national championship, and Beach each received three first place votes and 21 points. UC San Diego (19) was picked third followed by UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara (11) and CSUN (7).



Last week, UH was picked first in the AVCA’s preseason poll, receiving 12 of the 19 first place votes. Last season, the Warriors finished the Big West regular season with a perfect 10-0 record but were upset in the semifinals of the Big West Tournament.



Hawai’i is slated to open the 2022 season with a pair of non-conference matches against Loyola-Chicago, Jan. 5 & 7 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

2022 Big West Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank Institution Points T1. Long Beach State 21 (3) T1. Hawai’i 21 (3) 3. UC San Diego 19 T4. UC Irvine 11 T4. UC Santa Barbara 11 6. CSUN 7

Season tickets for the 2022 University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball season are currently on sale. Season tickets may be purchased at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).



2022 UH Men’s Volleyball Season-Ticket Prices:

Lower level: Sections A,B,C,D,AA,EE,FF,GG,HH,JJ – $300*

Lower level: Sections E,BB,CC,DD

Adult – $215*

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $150*

Student (ages 4-high school) – $105*

Upper Level: All Sections

Adult – $150

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $85

Student (Ages 4 – High School) – $40

* = Price includes applicable Seat Premiums



The defending national champion Rainbow Warriors will host a 16-match regular season at SimpliFi Arena beginning with a two-match series against Loyola-Chicago, Jan. 5 & 7. UH will unveil its 2021 national championship banner on Jan. 5.



Hawai’i will also host series with Edward Waters, Long Island, Lincoln Memorial, Lewis, CSUN, and UC Santa Barbara. In addition, UH will host the Big West Conference Tournament for the second consecutive year. The season ticket package does not include the Big West Tournament.