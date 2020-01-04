Defending champion Xander Schauffele leads Sentry after a rainy round two

KAPALUA, HAWAII – JANUARY 03: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 03, 2020 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Xander Schauffele leads the 2020 edition of the event after round two. The 26 year old sits at -9, one shot in front of second place.

The weather was a major factor on all players rounds on Friday at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Gusts of win and downpours of rain were intermittent but frequent.

Schauffele shot a five-under 68. He has not bogeyed a hole all week.

Only winners from the previous calendar year make it into this tournament. Schauffele secured his slot at the earliest possible date, last year. But since that win, the course underwent at nine-month renovation.

“I think anytime something is different it alters your comfort level,” Schauffele told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis after his round. “Fortunately, I have good memories. Nothing is too far out of place on the course for it to be too different. This is rain and wind that we don’t really play too often in. Fortunately it’s kind of warm. It was an interesting day. I wasn’t really thinking about my score. Just because I was trying to stay as dry and warm and possible.”

Patrick Reed had the best round of the day. His 66 moved him into a tie for second place at eight under par.

Yesterday’s leader Joaquin Niemann is also tied for second place, after shooting a one-under round on Friday.

The tournament continues tomorrow, in what promises to be another windy day. The TV coverage starts at 11:00am HT on NBC.