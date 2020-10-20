Decision time for Marcus Mariota’s 2020 status looms

If Marcus Mariota isn’t activated by the Las Vegas Raiders by Wednesday, then his debut with his new NFL team will have to wait until 2021.

That is the conundrum the Raiders face. Under NFL rules, the team has until Wednesday to activate him off the injured reserve list. Mariota, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury, received the designation to return from the injured list on Sept. 30. NFL guidelines gave the Raiders three weeks to elevate Mariota to the active roster, with Wednesday marking the end of those three weeks. If not, then the Saint Louis and Oregon alum will be on IR for the rest of the season.

The Raiders had a bye week during Week 6 of the NFL season, which coach Jon Gruden says the team will use to evaluate Mariota’s health. If Mariota is unable to return, it would be quite the blow to the 3-2 Raiders, who made him the highest-paid backup QB for the 2020 season with a $7.6 million salary.

As for players on NFL rosters with Hawaii ties who were able to see the field in Week 6 of the 2020 season, here is how they performed:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu had a tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection in a 38-7 win over the Cleveland Browns as the Steelers improved to 5-0.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was active but did not play in a 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. At 2-4, the Cowboys are remarkably still alone atop the NFC East standings.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner continues to wreak havoc, this time accounting for five total tackles (four solo), including a sack, two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in a 31-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Colts were down 21-0 in the second quarter before rallying.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): In his Jaguars debut just days after getting traded, Correa made one tackle and had one pass deflection in a 34-16 loss to the Detroit Lions.

NFL Media's @BuckyBrooks breaks down what newly-acquired Kamalei Correa brings to the defense ⤵ pic.twitter.com/HdggTDEplN — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 14, 2020

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made his lone field goal attempt and went 3-for-4 in extra point tries as the Texans fell 42-36 to the 5-0 Tennessee Titans in overtime.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): The Chargers had a bye in Week 6.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): Grugier-Hill registered one tackle in a 24-0 win over the New York Jets.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig continues to do a solid job at left guard. Although the Eagles lost 30-28 to the Baltimore Ravens, Herbig did not allow a quarterback hurry all game. Despite being a disappointing 1-4-1, the Eagles very much remain in the hunt in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys currently lead the division at 2-4.

Nate Herbig didn't allow a single QB pressure against the Ravens.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/2uBKr9BR01 — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) October 19, 2020

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii): In his season debut, Kirkwood caught one pass for 13 yards in a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears. However, he was also on the receiving end of a nasty hit by Kyle Fuller.

Why was Kyle Fuller penalized for his hit on Keith Kirkwood in the Panthers-Bears game?@MikePereira breaks it down: pic.twitter.com/jJUfMPLI1r — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2020

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was not active in the Broncos’ 18-12 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez had three punts for a total of 137 yards in a 31-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa made his long-awaited NFL debut in a 24-0 win over the New York Jets, completing both of his pass attempts for nine yards. Hear from Tagovailoa’s parents in an exclusive interview with KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello here.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai totaled one tackle in a 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Injured reserve

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa was released by the Vikings last Tuesday but was signed to their practice squad on Thursday.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)