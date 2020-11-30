Decision anticipated soon on Hawaii football’s game against San Jose State

The University of Hawaii football team’s Dec. 5 game at San Jose State remains in flux after new COVID-19 guidelines were announced by Santa Clara County officials on Saturday.

Under the new rules, high school, college and professional practices and games are banned for the time being. That means college programs like San Jose State and Stanford, as well as pro teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and San Jose Sharks, will have to relocate in order to finish their respective seasons.

San Jose State, who UH was set to play next Saturday, has yet to announce what its football team will do. Relocating the game to a nearby city without the same restrictions that Santa Clara County has remains a viable option.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

“We want to thank the Santa Clara County health officials who met with us today to provide more information on the current directives to fight the spread of COVID-19,” San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite said in a statement. “During today’s meeting, the county complimented us on our excellent COVID-19 protocols, which are supported by more than four months of test results. We have several sports impacted – including football, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, and gymnastics. We are in a fluid situation with our football and basketball teams since their seasons are in progress.

“We will make decisions on team practices and when and where our contests are being played in conjunction with university administration and the Mountain West.”