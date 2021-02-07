Deadline for public input on new Aloha Stadium Entertainment District is Feb. 8

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deadline to comment on the state’s plan for the “New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District” (NASED) is Monday, Feb. 8.

State officials released a drafted environmental impact statement detailing the project’s impacts on the surrounding environment on Dec. 23 and encouraged Hawaii residents to comment on the proposal.

The plan, which calls for a 35,000-seat stadium and is expected to cover 98-acres, includes modernizing the space by building mixed-use developments, a rail station, hotels, retail centers and more.

Comments can be emailed to NASED.EIS@wilsonokamoto.com.

You may also mail in written commentary to 1907 South Beretania St. #400 Honolulu, HI 96826. Please title your submissions as NASED Comments.

For additional information about NASED, please visit their website.

