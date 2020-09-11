Days after losing home in Almeda fire, former UH football and basketball standout Tony Akpan remains grateful for life

Former University of Hawaii basketball and football standout Nkeruwem “Tony” Akpan lost his Ashland, Ore. on Tuesday after it burned down during the Almeda Fire in southern Oregon. Approximately 2,500 to 3,000 acres of land have been ravaged in the fire’s path.

Akpan, his wife Robin, their four young children and Akpan’s elderly mother and sister have now been temporarily displaced. Akpan was coming home from his 7-year-old’s kindergarten orientation when the family’s home and wheatgrass farm got destroyed.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

“All of a sudden, it was right behind my house,” Akpan recalled. “Probably I fought the fire for maybe five minutes and the fire fought back and I felt overwhelmed and I just gave up. I walked away with a bag with my kids’ books. I realized later that I didn’t take no pictures, nothing. Jerseys, pictures from Hawaii, everything that I cherish, I didn’t pick anything out. No clothes for my kids, nothing.

“It was scary but I am thankful that my kids are safe, my family is doing well and we just gotta live through this and start all over.”

The fire happened too fast for Akpan to collect his belongings. He’s barely had enough time to collect his thoughts since then, but he says he’s grateful that none of his family’s lives were lost.

“When I took the kids away before the house burned down, they cried knowing they were losing something,” he said. “I brought them back to see the damage of the fire and something that my mom instilled in me being a young boy growing up in Africa was, ‘When there’s light, there’s hope.’ I brought them back and I showed them the horrific damage to the property and I told them, ‘We have life and there’s hope. We’re gonna get back on our feet and make it again.’”

The Oregon fires have burned 900,000 acres so far. Oahu is a total of 382,000 acres. pic.twitter.com/avrnST5ro3 — AP (@AP_Honolulu) September 11, 2020

During his time in Manoa, Akpan was a 6-foot-8 forward on the basketball court and a defensive end on the football field. Robin Akpan played college volleyball at Sonoma State and was also a former student at the University of Hawaii. After the fire occurred, a GoFundMe was set up for the Akpan family. Many former UH teammates have contributed, a gesture that is much appreciated. In the days since the fire, Akpan has leaned on three words that were a motto during his UH days.

“Warriors for life. That was the last words before a game with my teammates. Warriors for life means a whole lot,” he said. “The Warriors family, the Hawaii family, they all have my back so I am really appreciative of everything I am getting right now from Hawaii.”