Day 1 of the Corona Open J-Bay was called off because of low surf.

The next call will be at 7:15 p.m. HST on Tuesday.

The 2022 Corona Open J-Bay is taking place at Jeffreys Bay in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Barron Mamiya and Seth Moniz are surfers on the men’s side with Hawaii ties.

The women’s heats feature Kauai’s Gabriela Bryan and Tatiana Weston-Webb, as well as Punahou alumna and Olympic champion Carissa Moore.