Davis Cup coming to Hawaii March 6-7

The Davis Cup is coming to Honolulu on March sixth and seventh. The United States Tennis Association is bringing the team tennis competition to the Blaisdell Arena.

The event will be a qualifying event between the United States and Uzbekistan. The winner of that head to head match will advance to the Davis Cup finals in Madrid, Spain.

The United States is captained by former top-10 ranked player in the world, Mardy Fish.

“There’s always something special,” said Fish. “There’s always a special energy when you’re playing Davis Cup. When you’re playing in front of your fans as well. Cuz it can get pretty nasty when you’re playing in another country. So we want our fans to support us like crazy. Be rowdy. Be patriotic. And support the guys.”

The United States legendary doubles team of Mike and Bob Bryan headline the members of the host team. Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, and Tommy Paul are the singles players.

The U.S. holds an overall 219-74 record in Davis Cup competition and last won the title in 2007.