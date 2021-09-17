David Tautofi, 2019 Cover2 Coach of the Year, no longer football coach at Kaimuki

David Tautofi, the 2019 Cover2 Coach of the Year, is no longer the head football coach at Kaimuki.

In a press release put out by the Kaimuki Youth Development Organization, of which Tautofi is the executive director, Tautofi said the school parted ways him prior to the upcoming 2021 season.

In a meeting held on Aug. 31, Kaimuki High School administration met with Tautofi and informed him the school was seeking new leadership in football for the 2021 season due to “non-compliance of school policies,” according to the press release.

The press release also says that despite the team not being able to play any official football games in 2020, efforts were made off the field to better serve the community, including a 10-month effort by the team to provide food supplies to community members in need during the pandemic.

Despite low roster numbers every year, Tautofi, a Kaimuki and UCLA alumnus, led the Bulldogs to a 27-16 record over five seasons.

In 2019, Kaimuki won the OIA Division II championship as Tautofi was named the Hawaii Coach of the Year by both Cover2 and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Moving forward, Tautofi said he hopes the new head coach, who has yet to be announced, will retain the rest of the coaching staff in hopes of achieving a semblance of continuity for the team’s players.