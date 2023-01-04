University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin has announced that he will be retiring this summer.

Matlin, made the announcement on Wednesday morning just two months shy of the 8 year anniversary of his introduction and will remain as Athletics Director until June.

“It’s been an honor to serve as the University of Hawai’i Athletics Director for the past seven and a half years,” Matlin said in a statement. “This has been more than a job for me, it’s been the opportunity of a lifetime to work with some incredible people—our student-athletes, coaches, staff, university leadership, and of course our fans—and I thank you all for the passion and dedication that each and every one of you give to our program every day. It’s with deep appreciation that I can say that I’m ready to retire as Athletics Director and pass the torch on to the next UH AD when I complete my 8-year term on June 2, 2023.”

Since taking over the UH Athletics program in March of 2015, following the two year tenure of Ben Jay, Matlin has overseen impressive success on the field and court for the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine.

A total of 14 conference titles were captured along with 19 tournament titles and two national titles earned by the men’s volleyball team.

Matlin, hired 16 head coaches in his time including three for football which had never been done in position history. The first two Nick Rolovich and Todd Graham each reached bowl games although Graham’s tenure will mostly be remembered for a mass exodus of players after complaints for verbal mistreatment leading to a senate hearing which put the program under fire just one week prior to Graham’s resignation. Former record setting quarterback Timmy Chang was hired a year ago and went 3-10 in his first season amid a significant rebuild of the roster.

In the classroom, UH athletics has seen unprecedented success in Matlin’s time as the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate saw the department’s all-sport score of 981 set a new all-time high.

Matlin, also led the program amid the COVID-19 pandemic which over the course of two athletic seasons saw mostly empty venues due to regulations in the state of Hawaii. That took place simultaneously with the announcement that Aloha Stadium was closing thus forcing UH to retrofit the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex practice field into a temporary home stadium for the Rainbow Warrior football team.

Notable achievements under his Matlin’s tenure per Hawaii Athletics:

● UH’s all-sport score of 986 reached an all-time high in 2021 in the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate of student athletes, while seven UH teams were honored for their academic success.

● UH had its highest Learfield Directors’ Cup ranking (No. 68 in 2018-19) in 10 years for athletic achievement and a runner-up finish in the Dennis Farrell Big West Commissioner’s Cup in 2021-22.

● Secured one of the top multimedia rights partnerships among the Group of 5 conferences.

● Created partnerships with Hawaiian Airlines and Hawai’i Tourism Authority that helped reduce travel costs and brought in additional funding.

● Negotiated multi-million dollar TV rights agreement and radio broadcast rights.

● Represents UH at the highest levels of national governance, most recently serving on the Men’s Volleyball Committee since 2020.

Stay with KHON2 on-air and online for continuing coverage.