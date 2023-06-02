Friday was David Matlin’s final day as the University of Hawaii at Manoa athletics director, a post that lasted eight years.

In January, Matlin announced his retirement from his position, leading to a search that lasted months.

Craig Angelos, after emerging as UH president David Lassner’s choice and winning a Board of Regents vote, is set to succeed Matlin.

Monday will be Angelos’ first official day on the job.

As for what’s next for Matlin, he will go on a cruise with his family to celebrate his 35th wedding anniversary, with stops in Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Israel planned.