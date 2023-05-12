After months of searching and speculation, there’s now a name associated with being the next University of Hawaii at Manoa athletics director.

Craig Angelos.

Angelos was the selection of University of Hawaii president David Lassner.

Angelos was most recently the senior deputy athletic director at Long Island University. Angelos has three decades of experience in college athletics and was also previously the athletic director at Florida Atlantic University from 2003 to 2012.

A Board of Regents meeting will be held on May 18 to confirm and approve Lassner’s choice of Angelos to make the move official.

Current UH-Manoa athletics director David Matlin is set to retire on June 2.

Angelos received his undergraduate degree from BYU, where he played college baseball, and received his law degree from Creighton. He has no direct prior Hawaii ties.

“I am deeply appreciative to the Search Advisory Committee, which screened scores of applications, conducted initial interviews, and recommended a stellar set of finalists to me,” Lassner said in a Friday morning press release. “Mr. Angelos is the best qualified at this time to lead the athletics department and continue to build upon the department’s foundation to advance Hawaiʻi’s only NCAA Division I program during this extraordinary period of dynamic change and challenge.”

According to UH, more than 60 applications were received, while an eight-member search committee with three to five names submitted to Lassner before he made his final recommendation.