‘Iolani senior and Hawaii signee Dane Watanabe won the HHSAA boys golf individual title on Friday at Wailua Golf Course in Kauai.

Watanabe shot a 2-under 142 to win by five strokes, the only golfer in the field to go under par.

Meanwhile, Waiakea won the boys title with a team total of 38-over 614, beating out Maui Prep by six strokes.

In the girls tournament, Punahou’s Raya Nakao won with a two round total of 5-under 139, edging Kahuku’s Ava Cepeda, who had a 2-under 142.

Kalani won the team title with a 23-over 455, winning by three strokes over Mililani.