Dan Phillips joins UH as special teams coordinator

Dan Phillips has joined the University of Hawaii football team as the team’s special team coordinator, the school announced today.
Phillips has worked with head coach Todd Graham at five previous schools. They coached together at Allen High in Texas from 1997 to 2001. He was a graduate assistant at West Virginia in 2002, where Graham was the co-defensive coordinator at the time.
When Graham was defensive coordinator at Tulsa from 2003 to 2005, Phillips was the defensive line coach. Phillips was also the defensive line coach at Rice in 2006 when Graham was the head coach. During Graham’s tenure at Arizona State, Phillips was a senior special teams and defensive analyst from 2013 to 2017.
Coaching Experience (courtesy Hawaii Athletics)
1993: Edmond Memorial High School (Okla.), Linebackers
1994-96: Santa Fe High School (Okla.), Defensive Coordinator/Special Teams Assistant
1997-2001: Allen High School (Texas), Special Teams Coordinator/Linebackers
2002: West Virginia, Graduate Assistant
2003-05: Tulsa, Defensive Line
2006: Rice, Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Line
2008-09: Broken Arrow High School (Okla.), Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator
2010-12: Central High School (Okla.), Head Coach/Athletics Director
2013-17: Arizona State, Senior Analyst/Special Teams & Defense
2018-19: McKinney North High School, Special Teams Coordinator/Defensive Line