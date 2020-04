CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 09: Dan Ige celebrates after defeating Mike Santiago by TKO in the first round in their featherweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The North Shore’s Dan Ige has set a date for his next fight.

Ige is set to take on Edson Barboza on UFC Fight Night on May 16. It is expected to take place in Jacksonville, Fla.

Ige has won five straight fights and has a 13-2 record in the UFC., while Barboza has a 20-8 record in the UFC.