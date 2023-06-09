Kahuku‘s Dan Ige officially made weight at UFC 289 weigh-ins on Friday, marking his fight against Nate Landwehr official.

Ige and Landwehr both made the non-featherweight title fight limit of 146 pounds. Ige weighed in at 145.5, while Landwehr hit the scales at 144.25.

Ige (16-6) is coming off of a knockout of Damon Jackson on Jan 14., while Landwehr (17-4) is on a three-fight winning streak.

The main card of UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia begins at 4 p.m. HST on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The bout between Ige and Landwehr is the second fight of the main card.

Ige is currently the 13th-ranked fighter in the UFC featherweight division, while Landwehr is unranked, though a victory would likely catapult him into the rankings, which ranks the top 15 fighters in each division.