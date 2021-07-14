Damien’s Jordan Donahue finds inspiration upon transferring to University of Hawaii baseball team

Former Damien standout Jordan Donahue was ready for a fresh start in his young college baseball career. After redshirting the 2021 season at Oregon State, the middle infielder is transferring home to play for the University of Hawaii.

“Going into the portal, I didn’t know where I was gonna end up. Talked to a few schools but after talking to new coach Rich Hill, it sounded like he’s bringing a new culture home so I’m really excited to get going and I think we’re gonna shock the country this year so can’t wait to get that started.”

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Donahue was the 2018 ScoringLIve Division II Player of the Year after a stellar sophomore season in which he led the Monarchs to the HHSAA D-II title. That summer he committed to OSU, where his brother, Christian, also played collegiately.

Jordan Donahue didn’t appear in any games for the Beavers in 2021, utilizing a redshirt year. He will be immediately eligible and will be considered a redshirt freshman in the 2022 season, where he figures to compete for playing time right away.

“There’s something totally different when you’re wearing ‘Hawaii’ across your chest,” Jordan Donahue said. “There’s just a different type of passion representing the state of Hawaii and I really can’t wait to get going with that and it’s gonna be fun playing in front of family and friends again so yeah, I’m really excited.

“I just feel like I bring leadership, energy, just that passion to win. I mean, that’s so key for every team. Everyone needs that guy and I can’t wait to get going like I said and I’m really excited to play for Hawaii.”

Donahue’s cousin, Kyson, who prepped at Punahou, is also transferring to UH after starting his collegiate baseball career at Arizona.

“That’s sick. That’s something you dream of when we’re little kids and now that’s actually happening, it’s crazy,” Jordan Donahue said. “I mean, I think it’s once in a lifetime you get to play with someone like Kyson, I’m excited to be alongside fellow Hawaii kids and can’t wait to get going.”