Damien rallies to defeat Pac-Five, 27-21

The Damien football team rallied to defeat Pac-Five 27-21 on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

The Monarchs fell behind 14-0 but completed the comeback behind two touchdowns from freshman Sylas Alaimalo.

Damien improved to 2-1 after getting its first win of the season on Sept. 3 over Kamehameha 2, the same day Pac-Five fell to ‘Iolani 46-7 last week.

Pac-Five (0-2) nearly had its first victory over Damien since Oct. 12, 2012, but fell short.

The rest of the ILH schedule can be viewed here.

