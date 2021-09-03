Damien outlasts Kamehameha 2 25-20 at Aloha Stadium

Under the Friday night lights at Aloha Stadium, Damien outlasted Kamehameha 2 25-20.

It was the first game of the season for Kamehameha 2 (0-1), while Damien (1-1) fell to ‘Iolani 28-0 on Aug. 27 in what was the first prep football game to take place on Oahu since 2019.

Damien quarterback Jensen Tanele completed eight of his 26 passes for 128 yards while carrying the ball 15 times for 75 yards.

For Kamehameha, Ty Perkins scored three touchdowns.

