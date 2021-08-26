Damien Memorial football enters new era under Anthony Tuitele

Earlier this month, long time Damien Memorial head football coach, Eddie Klaneski suddenly stepped down as head coach and Athletics Director. Assistant coach and former Monarch, Anthony Tuitele, was promoted to lead the football program.

Tuitele starred for Klaneski in the late 2000s and was most recently on Coach K’s staff for many seasons. He believes the familiarity between him and the players will help make the transition easier. The message will remain consistent but with a new voice.

“Him coaching me here, when I was staying here, the legacy he built here as a student-athlete and a head coach for all these years and coaching underneath him was a privilege, so I know his expectations. I know what Damien football is all about, and continue that legacy, and put my name on it at the end of the day,” Tuitele told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

Damien gets their season officially underway on Friday versus ‘Iolani. Kick-off is set for 3:15. Coach Tuitele knows that it will be a great night to return to action, but also knows it might be execution might be sloppy.

“A lot of excitement. I know a lot of mistakes, but I know our guys are ready to be flying around and competing once again on football field. I always tell them to keep it the same and treat it like another game. That’s all it is. I know you guys haven’t been playing for a while, but keep that same energy you have on the field and let it loose.”

The ILH will play a complete league schedule before OIA returns-to-play later this fall. Friday triple-header includes:

Damien vs ‘Iolani 3:15pm Kozuki Stadium

Pac5 vs Saint Louis II 5:00pm Aloha Stadium

Kamehameha vs Punahou 7:00pm Aloha Stadium

*No fans allowed at all venues