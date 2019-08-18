Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett sounds off after 14-10 win over Los Angeles Rams

The only thing better than beating another NFL team is beating said NFL team in paradise.

The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon 14-10 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

Pleased with both his team’s performance on the day and the atmosphere generated from an energetic local crowd, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett took to the podium and fielded questions from the media after the win.

