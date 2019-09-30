Crunching the numbers behind the Warriors offense after 4-1 start

The Rainbow Warrior football team has been on a roll this season, jumping out to a 4-1 start including a dominant 54-3 victory over Nevada in Reno this past weekend.

Hawaii dominated in all three phases of the game, leaving many wondering about the potential of this team when the Warriors put together a complete game, void of turnovers.

But even through inconsistent play and miscues, the Warriors are putting up numbers that rival any team in the country, even if they aren’t ranked in the Top 25 yet.

At quarterback, Cole McDonald began the first three games putting points on the board with ease while also turning the ball over at an accelerated rate. But over his past two outings against Central Arkansas and Nevada, the California native has thrown for 612 yards on 50-of-62 passing, eight touchdowns and one interception.

For the fourth time this season Cole McDonald has passed for over 300 yards and 4 touchdowns. 👀 pic.twitter.com/IeU4809GSb — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) September 29, 2019

Through five games this season, McDonald leads all-Mountain West quarterbacks who have attempted at least 12 passes this season (17 players) in completion percentage (68.9 percent), passing yards (1,629) and touchdowns (17.)

Cole McDonald (@ColeHunter520) led @HawaiiFootball to its largest road victory in MW play making him this week's #MWFB Offensive Peak Player of the Week!#LiveAlohaPlayWarrior | #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/qEFmEQpDpg — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 30, 2019

In fact, McDonald has nine more touchdown passes than any player from a Mountain West school. He also ranks third in the country in total passing, passing touchdowns and attempts.

As for who is receiving those touchdowns, Hawaii has more than a few options.

Currently No. 1 in the country in touchdown receptions, Cedric Byrd has been on a tear.

With nine touchdown catches through five games, Byrd is pacing the nation in that category and is also tied for first place in receptions with 40,m equaling his 2018 season total. He’s also No. 12 in receiving yards.

Tied in sixth place behind Byrd in touchdown receptions is his teammate, JoJo Ward.

Ward has six touchdowns this season to go along with 418 yards on 28 receptions. He’s currently 20th in receiving in the FBS.

As an offensive unit, Hawaii is 13th in total yards while averaging the fifth-best passing yards per game (356.8) in the country.

Running the ball, however, is an area of improvement for Hawaii.

The ‘Bows are ninth in total rushing (619) in the conference and T-85th with Oregon in the FBS, averaging 123.8 yards rushing per game.

Over the last eight quarters of play, Hawaii’s run game has managed 252 yards while averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

In the Mountain West, no school has recorded more first downs per game (26.8) and total points (185) than Hawaii. Only Colorado State has recorded more total yards than Hawaii this season in the Mountain West.

Hawaii also appears to be knocking on the door on national recognition, totaling 10 votes in the AP Top 25 Coaches Poll, good enough for 38th place in the country.