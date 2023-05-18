After hours of deliberation, Craig Angelos’ post as the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s new athletics director became official at a Board of Regents meeting on Thursday evening.

Eight voted members voted in favor of Angelos’ hiring, while two voted against it. One abstained. Angelos was announced as UH president David Lassner’s choice last Friday.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Angelos made his first public comments as the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s new athletic director on Thursday afternoon after gaining requisite amount of BOR votes. He was present at the meeting on Thursday, prepared to comment in the likely event that the AD job would become his.

“It’s about doing this together,” Angelos said in his opening statement.

During his first press conference as Hawaii’s new AD, Angelos fielded questions pertaining to multiple topics that will be of interest when he begins, including his mentality towards the job now that his position is official, as well as the present and potential future home venue of the UH football team.

The full press conference can be viewed here.