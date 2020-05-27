Cowell, Melounova selected as University of Hawai’i Bonham Award Winners for 2020

A pair of standout student-athletes were awarded with University of Hawai’i Athletics’ highest honor as women’s tennis’ Petra Melounova and men’s volleyball’s Colton Cowell were selected as the 2020 Jack Bonham Award winners.

The Bonham Award is given annually since 1974 to the top male and female senior student-athlete who “best exemplifies the ideals for which Jack Bonham stood for in the areas of athletic excellence, academic achievement, public service, leadership and character.”

Melounova is just the fifth tennis recipient all-time and first since Rose Thomas won it in 1984. Cowell is the eighth men’s volleyball honoree and fourth in the last six years following in the footsteps of Stijn van Tilburg (2019), Kūpono Fey (2017), and Taylor Averill (2015).

Melounova will undoubtedly conclude her career as the most accomplished tennis player in school history. A 2019 ITA All-American, she is the first tennis player (male or female) to earn three Big West Conference Player of the Year awards and first to advance to the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 while qualifying for nationals three times. She was also a three-time, first-team all-conference honoree in both singles and doubles.

The Havlíckuv Brod, Czech Republic native has been named to the Dean’s List three times and is scheduled to receive her degree in electrical engineering in December. She was named UH’s Big West Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient twice and earned UH and ITA scholar-athlete honors three times.

“I’m grateful that Petra has been representing our team, university and our state in the most positive manner as a student-athlete,” women’s tennis head coach Jun Hernandez said. “It has been great to see her achieve all her many accomplishments in the classroom and on the tennis court. She is very focused and dedicated in getting her degree with high marks and excelling on the tennis court to help our team reach our full potential.”

Cowell began his UH career as a walk-on from Maui’s King Kekaulike High School five years ago. In 2020, he earned second-team AVCA All-America honors and was one of three finalists as the nation’s top outside hitters. The Makawao, Maui native was also a first-team all-Big West honoree.

In addition, Cowell has given back to the community, coaching club volleyball while teaching and mentoring local youth to achieve what he’s done through hard work and perseverance. He is also the team’s top scholar-athlete, three-time Big West all-academic, and recently earned his UH-Mānoa degree in economics.

“The Colton Cowell story continues to be one of achievement and great inspiration for people all over the world,” men’s volleyball head coach Charlie Wade said. “He came to UH as a under-sized, under-recruited local kid from up-country Maui, who has, through the belief in himself and commitment to our team, become one of the best players in all of college volleyball, a scholar-athlete, and a respected teammate. With all of his success, he has maintained his humility, his pride in his local roots, and is always a great ambassador for our university and our state.”

Considered the most prestigious award in UH athletics, the Jack Bonham Award is named for the late assistant athletics director who was killed in 1974 in a plane crash in America Samoa. Bonham was returning to the islands from New Zealand where he was on a recruiting trip at the British Commonwealth Games.

All-Time Bonham Award Winners

Year Male Female

2020 Colton Cowell, Volleyball Petra Melounova, Tennis

2019 Stijn van Tilburg, Volleyball Raisa Strom-Okimoto, Soccer

2018 Johnny Weeks, Baseball Franziska Weidner, Swimming

2017 Kupono Fey, Volleyball Cole Brauer, Sailing

2016 Kacy Johnson, Swimming Katie Spieler, Beach Volleyball

2015 Taylor Averill, Volleyball Genevieve Bradley, Diving

Shawna-Lei Kuehu, Basketball

2014 Davis Rozitis, Basketball Emily Hartong, Volleyball

2013 Pi’ikea Kitamura, Baseball Kelly Majam-Elms, Softball

Stephanie Ricketts, Basketball/Softball

2012 Matt Sisto, Baseball Kanani Danielson, Volleyball

2011 Kealoha Pilares, Football Emma Friesen, Swimming

2010 Andreas “Andy” Weber, Tennis Aneli Cubi-Otineru, Volleyball

2009 Solomon Elimimian, Football Annett Wichmann, Track & Field

2008 Colt Brennan, Football Kate Robinson, Softball

2007 Mark Rodrigues, Baseball Kanoe Kamana’o, Volleyball

Brittany Grice, Basketball

2006 Alfred Reft, Volleyball Allie Rowe, Golf

2005 Chad Owens, Football Jennifer Warnock, Sailing

2004 Michael Kuebler, Basketball Melissa Villaroman, Volleyball

2003 Costas Theocharidis, Volleyball Kate Judd, Softball

2002 Predrag Savovic, Basketball Molly O’Bryan, Sailing

2001 Nerijus Puida, Basketball Andrea Nishioka, Water Polo

2000 Dan Robinson, Football Raylene Howard, Basketball

1999 Michael Dartt, Baseball B.J. Itoman, Basketball

1998 Naveh Milo, Volleyball Nani Cockett, Basketball

1997 Carlton Oswalt, Football Angelica Ljungquist, Volleyball

1996 Clint Kuboyama, Football Tania Brunton, Basketball

1995 Jason Olive, Volleyball Brandi Brooks, Volleyball

1994 Jarinn Akana, Basketball Melanie Azama, Basketball

1993 Travis Sims, Football Daniele Haia, Softball

1992 Shawn Ching, Football Heidi McElhanney, Swimming

1991 Dane McArthur, Football Patti Su’a, Softball

1990 Jeff Ball, Baseball Judy Mosley, Basketball

1989 Amosa Amosa, Football Sandra Budd, Swimming

1988 Guy Farrow, Swimming Reydan “Tita” Ahuna, Volleyball

1987 None Susan McDaniel, Diving

1986 Michael Beazley, Football Susan Hlavenka, Volleyball

1985 Joe Lileikis, Swimming Andrea Hawcridge, Swimming

1984 None Rose Thomas, Tennis

1983 Larry Goeas, Football Joy Minaai, Tennis

1982 Brandon Kop, Golf Gillian Cooper, Tennis

1981 Blane Gaison, Football None

1980 Dean Dunn-Rankin, Tennis Bonnie Gouveia, Volleyball

1979 Ron Nomura, Baseball Jane Zukaitis, Tennis

1978 Harris Matsushima, Football

1977 Gerald Ako, Baseball; Alex Kalai, Football

1976 Marilyn Moniz, Women’s Volleyball

1975 Gene Caranza, Men’s Gymnastics

1974 Joey Estrella, Baseball

*Note: Only one award given the first five years