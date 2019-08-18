Cowboys edge out Rams, 14-10

In front of a packed Aloha Stadium crowd, the Dallas Cowboys took down the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon in Honolulu, 14-10 for the win and improved to 1-1 in the preseason.

The Rams, who fell to 0-2 on the night, struggled to get things going offensively all game long. The Rams elected not to play their starters in the exhibition matchup and it cost them when points became a necessity.

The Cowboys, led by quarterback Cooper Rush, took advantage of the Rams’ backup secondary and made them pay through the air with Rush throwing for 83 yards on 10-of-16 attempts with a touchdown.

On the ground, Tony Pollard tallied 42 yards and a score on just five carries.

For the Rams, the box score wasn’t too pretty as backup signal-caller Brandon Allen struggled against the Cowboys, completing 14-of-21 passes for 115 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

The Rams and Cowboys will continue their preseason stretch ahead of Week 1 with both sides opening their season on September 8th.