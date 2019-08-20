Cover2 State Rankings: Undefeated Leilehua ‘Mighty’ as highest ranked team outside of Open Division

In the first Cover2 State Rankings of the 2019 season, the undefeated Mighty Mules of Leilehua came in as the highest-ranked team outside of the open division, as the D-1 power was selected fifth.

Per KHON2 tradition, the first ballots were sent out and completed once all teams played at least one game this season.

As for the top of the rankings, it was no surprise that the undefeated three-time defending state champions of Saint Louis were tabbed as the unanimous choice, receiving all 20 first place votes from media members representing Oahu, the Big Island, Kauai, and Maui.

COVER2 STATE RANKINGS

Saint Louis (20) 1-0 Mililani 2-0 Punahou 3-0 Campbell 2-1 Leilehua 3-0 Kapolei 2-1 Kahuku 1-1 Kamehameha 0-2 Moanalua 2-0 Damien 2-0 Waianae 1-1 Hilo 1-0

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt, Kaiser, Waipahu, Farrington

