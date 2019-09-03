Cover2 State Rankings: Saint Louis continues thousand-plus day reign as Hawaii’s top ranked team

For the 1,015th consecutive day, Saint Louis is at the top of the latest Cover2 State Rankings coming in as the unanimous choice with 20 first place votes.

The Crusaders, who took over on November 21, 2016 has won 29 consecutive games with the most recent being a 31-19 victory over three-time national champion Bishop Gorman at Aloha Stadium this past Friday night.

According to MaxPreps, Saint Louis is ranked eighth nationally.

The Crusaders, the three-time defending state champions return to action on Friday, opening their ILH schedule against Kamehameha.

Cover2 State Rankings

  1. Saint Louis (20) 3-0
  2. Punahou 5-0
  3. Mililani 4-0
  4. Kahuku 3-1
  5. Campbell 1-3
  6. Moanalua 3-0
  7. Kamehameha 1-2
  8. Hilo 3-0
  9. Damien 4-0
  10. Kapolei 3-2
  11. Leilehua 3-1
  12. Lahainaluna 3-1

Others receiving votes: Kaiser (4-0), Iolani (3-1), Roosevelt (3-0), Kapa’a (1-1)

