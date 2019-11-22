Cover2 Season 7, Episode 12

Aloha and welcome to Season 7, Episode 12 of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly, powered by the Los Angeles Rams.

Rob DeMello and Rich Miano discuss Campbell vs. Kahuku while Ren Clayton takes a deep-dive into the brotherhood of Saint Louis.

Moani Hara and Zavier Cummings bring the Aloha to the gridiron as Billy Hull finds this week’s rising star at Kaimuki High School.

Last but not least, Mark Veneri hits the road to talk story with Mililani assistant coach Ma’a Tanuvasa!

Check out full episode segments below: