Week 6 of the high school football season in Hawaii comes with very little movement in the latest Cover2 rankings.
Kahuku remains a unanimous No. 1 after surviving a scare from No. 2 Punahou.
Konawaena enters the Top 10 after a 51-6 win over BIIF rival Hilo. The top nine teams prior to Konawaena remain unchanged.
The Week 6 slate begins on Thursday when Hawaii Prep visits Pahoa.
Season 10 of Cover2 premieres on Thursday on KHON2 at 9:30 p.m.