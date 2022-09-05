Week 6 of the high school football season in Hawaii comes with very little movement in the latest Cover2 rankings.

Kahuku remains a unanimous No. 1 after surviving a scare from No. 2 Punahou.

Konawaena enters the Top 10 after a 51-6 win over BIIF rival Hilo. The top nine teams prior to Konawaena remain unchanged.

The Week 6 slate begins on Thursday when Hawaii Prep visits Pahoa.

Season 10 of Cover2 premieres on Thursday on KHON2 at 9:30 p.m.