The No. 11 University of Hawai'i women's volleyball team (10-1) remains on the road to open their Big West season at Long Beach State (3-9) and CSUN (5-7). The Rainbow Wahine will kick things off at the Walter Pyramid against The Beach on Friday, Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m. HT. UH will then take on the Matadors at the Matadome on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m. HT.

The Rainbow Wahine have been hosting a block party almost every game this season. The 'Bows were out-blocked for the first time this season in their most recent match at Baylor, 9.0-to-7.5.