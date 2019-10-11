Throwback Thursday: Word of Life Academy running back Awa Poggi

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine back a decade to 2009 where the now-defunct Word of Life Academy posted a historic victory behind a herculean effort from Awa Poggi, who carried the load to help the Firebrands earn their first-ever win in the ILH.

Poggi’s 36 carries for 203-yards led to a 50-42 triple-overtime win over Damien just months before the school closed its doors for good.

Following high school, Poggi played at Mount San Antonio and Dickinson College, earning a degree in exercise science.

Today, he owns and operates C-&-P Lawn Sprinklers. But down the road, Poggi intends to return to the gridiron as a coach.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Awa Poggi.of the Word of Life Academy.