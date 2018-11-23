Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Waimea running back Sean Jardin

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2018 09:59 PM HST

Updated: Nov 22, 2018 09:59 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Tonight we take the Cover2 time machine back to 1996 when the Waimea Menehune ran wild on Kauai.

Leading the charge was running back Sean Jardin.

The multi-sport star played a big role in the pre-state tournament era's neighbor island championship.

In the school's first-ever title, he stuffed the box score with three rushing touchdowns, a touchdown pass, and even kicked all five extra points in a 35-7 win en route to being named KHON2 Athlete of the Year.

After his playing days, Jardin later returned to his alma mater as a coach, and in 2016 was named to the Waimea Hall of Honor.

Today, the father of three and husband of kumu hula Leinaala Pavao Jardin is a licensed boat captain and stevedore on his native Garden Isle.

In his free time, you'll find him in the open ocean with his fishing buddy, son Napali.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News