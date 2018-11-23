Throwback Thursday: Waimea running back Sean Jardin

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Tonight we take the Cover2 time machine back to 1996 when the Waimea Menehune ran wild on Kauai.

Leading the charge was running back Sean Jardin.

The multi-sport star played a big role in the pre-state tournament era's neighbor island championship.

In the school's first-ever title, he stuffed the box score with three rushing touchdowns, a touchdown pass, and even kicked all five extra points in a 35-7 win en route to being named KHON2 Athlete of the Year.

After his playing days, Jardin later returned to his alma mater as a coach, and in 2016 was named to the Waimea Hall of Honor.

Today, the father of three and husband of kumu hula Leinaala Pavao Jardin is a licensed boat captain and stevedore on his native Garden Isle.

In his free time, you'll find him in the open ocean with his fishing buddy, son Napali.