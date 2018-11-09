Throwback Thursday: Waianae’s Chris Paogofie

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine to back to the mid-’90s, when Waianae’s Chris Paogofie was the unquestioned king of the west side.

A unanimous selection as defensive player of the year, number 31 starred at safety, linebacker, running back, and punter.

He was considered by many to this day to be the best player to ever play for the blue blood program.

Following his legendary prep career, Paogofie was a two-time junior college All-American before playing for Hawaii’s professional arena teams the Hammerheads and Islanders between 1999 and 2003.

Today, Paogofie, who has been a mason for 15 years, is currently a concrete foreman at Shimmick/Traylor/Granite, where he spends his breaks talking Hawaii high school football.

At home, he’s surrounded by women as he and his wife, Kahealani, have five lovely daughters.