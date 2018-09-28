Throwback Thursday: Star player-turned-coach Kai Kamaka Jr.

We take the Cover2 time machine to the early 1990s, where Waipahu’s Kai Kamaka Jr. cruised up and down the field like it was Farrington Highway.

A go-to receiver in the Marauders run-n-shoot offense, number-25 was an All-State selection, having led the blue-and-gold to a conference title and 11-1 record, which still stands as the winningest season in school history.

From player to coach, Kamaka led Pearl City to 15 wins in two seasons as head coach starting in 2010.

Today, the father of three is raising strong athletes of his own.

His son, Tristin, is a receiver for the Rainbow Warriors, while Kai Kamaka III is a rising bantamweight in mixed martial arts.