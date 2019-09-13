Throwback Thursday: Saint Louis receiver Jason Rivers

It’s time to turn back the clock for Throwback Thursday!

Tonight, we take the Cover-2 time machine to the early 2000s where Saint Louis wide receiver Jason Rivers pulled opposing defense into murky-waters.

A two-time all-state selection, his unmatched combination of size and speed helped lead the Crusaders to three-league titles and a state championship as a senior in 2003.

Following his prep-career, Rivers put himself among the greats to play for the University of Hawaii…

As a member of the dread-heads receiving core, Rivers set an NCAA bowl-game record with 308 receiving yards in a Hawaii-Bowl win over Arizona State before helping guide the Warriors to the unforgettable Sugar-Bowl-season as a senior.

Currently, Rivers works at Verizon Wireless and is a proud father of three. In his spare time, you can find him on the golf course or at the movie theater with the family.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Jason Rivers of the Saint Louis Crusaders.