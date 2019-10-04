Throwback Thursday: Saint Louis quarterback Mike Nua

Throwback Thursday
Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine back to 1988 where in his lone season as starting quarterback, Mike Nua kept the Saints marching to a fourth-consecutive Prep Bowl Title as part of what would end up being a 14-year dynasty for the Crusaders.

As a senior, Saint Louis went 13-0 with one of his go-to-guys being future big-leaguer Benny Agbayani. Nua saved his best performance for last throwing for a career-high 266-yards in a 49-17 Prep-Bowl-Win over Waianae.

After high school, Nua was a junior college all-american at Snow College in Utah.

Today, Nua resides in Pearl City with his wife of 20 years and two children and has been a journeyman plumber with Union 675 for over 20 years. 

When he retires, he hopes to return to the field as a coach.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Mike Nua of the Saint Louis Crusaders.

