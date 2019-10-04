Throwback Thursday: Saint Louis quarterback Mike Nua

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine back to 1988 where in his lone season as starting quarterback, Mike Nua kept the Saints marching to a fourth-consecutive Prep Bowl Title as part of what would end up being a 14-year dynasty for the Crusaders.

As a senior, Saint Louis went 13-0 with one of his go-to-guys being future big-leaguer Benny Agbayani. Nua saved his best performance for last throwing for a career-high 266-yards in a 49-17 Prep-Bowl-Win over Waianae.

After high school, Nua was a junior college all-american at Snow College in Utah.

Today, Nua resides in Pearl City with his wife of 20 years and two children and has been a journeyman plumber with Union 675 for over 20 years.

When he retires, he hopes to return to the field as a coach.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Mike Nua of the Saint Louis Crusaders.