Throwback Thursday: Radford quarterback Ken Niumatalolo

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine to the early 80’s where long before he was chasing commander in chief’s trophies, Radford’s Ken Niumatalolo was hoisting the hardware as a state champ at Radford.

Equipped with a cannon for an arm, Niumatalolo led the Rams to 23-consecutive victories over his junior and senior seasons, including an emotional prep-bowl title victory over Saint Louis in 1981, just weeks after the passing of head coach John Velasco.

After graduating from Radford, Niumatalolo went down the road to play quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors at Aloha Stadium where he would learn the triple-option attack that he has excelled at ever since.

Today, the Polynesian Football Hall of Famer has three children and two grandchildren and is in his 13th season as head coach at the Naval Academy where he has posted nine-winning seasons including three victories over rival Notre Dame.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Ken Niumatalolo of the Radford Rams.