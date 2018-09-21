Throwback Thursday: Punahou’s Wes Pratt dominated on defense

Join us in the Cover2 time machine back to 1995, when Punahou first-team All-State defensive back Wes Pratt terrorized opposing quarterbacks who dared throw on the Buffanblu secondary.

A two-sport star in basketball and football, the 6-foot-5 Pratt helped the Buffanblu win their first nine games of the season, including a 21-13 win over nine-time defending ILH champion Saint Louis, snapping the nationally-ranked Crusaders’ 22-game winning-streak.

Following his memorable prep career with the Buffs, Pratt went on to play collegiately for the Colorado Buffaloes before returning home to once again suit up in blue.

Pratt is a firefighter with the Honolulu Fire Department and recently had his first child, which he and his wife, Kahala, named Bear, after his lifelong favorite team, the Chicago Bears.