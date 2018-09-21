Throwback Thursday

Throwback Thursday: Punahou's Wes Pratt dominated on defense

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 09:07 PM HST

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 09:07 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Join us in the Cover2 time machine back to 1995, when Punahou first-team All-State defensive back Wes Pratt terrorized opposing quarterbacks who dared throw on the Buffanblu secondary.

A two-sport star in basketball and football, the 6-foot-5 Pratt helped the Buffanblu win their first nine games of the season, including a 21-13 win over nine-time defending ILH champion Saint Louis, snapping the nationally-ranked Crusaders' 22-game winning-streak.

Following his memorable prep career with the Buffs, Pratt went on to play collegiately for the Colorado Buffaloes before returning home to once again suit up in blue.

Pratt is a firefighter with the Honolulu Fire Department and recently had his first child, which he and his wife, Kahala, named Bear, after his lifelong favorite team, the Chicago Bears.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News