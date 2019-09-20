Breaking News
Two dead after shooting in Kalihi

Throwback Thursday: Punahou quarterback Cayman Shutter

Throwback Thursday
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine back to 2008 where for the first time ever, Punahou sat atop the throne as kings of Hawaii high school football.

Under center for the No. 1 Buffanblu was quarterback and Canadian-born standout, Cayman Shutter.

Rocking the No. 15 reminiscent of Colt Brennan, the future Warrior himself threw for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in the final three games of his Punahou career including a 400-yard performance in a title-game win over Leilehua.

Today,.Shutter is the offensive coordinator at the JV level for his alma mater and works as a sales manager for Commercial Shelving, all while hosting a successful podcast called “At the Counter” with Baumer and Cayman.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Cayman Shutter of the Punahou Buffanblu. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

cover2Cover2 Sections
FULL EPISODES
STATE RANKINGS
BUILT FORD TOUGH MATCH-UP
GRAB-N-GO
THROWBACK THURSDAY
HOT TICKET
FOR LIFE
COVER2 CHALLENGE
ON THE ROAD
DOUBLE SHAKAS
COVER2 AWARDS
RISING STAR

Trending Stories