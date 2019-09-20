Throwback Thursday: Punahou quarterback Cayman Shutter

Tonight, we take the Cover2 time machine back to 2008 where for the first time ever, Punahou sat atop the throne as kings of Hawaii high school football.

Under center for the No. 1 Buffanblu was quarterback and Canadian-born standout, Cayman Shutter.

Rocking the No. 15 reminiscent of Colt Brennan, the future Warrior himself threw for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns in the final three games of his Punahou career including a 400-yard performance in a title-game win over Leilehua.

Today,.Shutter is the offensive coordinator at the JV level for his alma mater and works as a sales manager for Commercial Shelving, all while hosting a successful podcast called “At the Counter” with Baumer and Cayman.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Cayman Shutter of the Punahou Buffanblu.