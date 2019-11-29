Throwback Thursday: Punahou defensive lineman Jason Ching

For this week’s episode of Throwback Thursday, Cover2 brings it back to the mid-90s, where Punahou lineman Jason Ching was one of the best players the Buffanblu have ever had, according to coach Kale Ane.

At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Ching was an All-State selection and was even named an All-American by USA Today before going on to play for Notre Dame.

Today, with a masters degree in tax from Notre Dame, he lives in Houston and is a tax director at the Eaton Corporation. Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Punahou Athletic Hall of Fame.

Cover2 sends its Aloha to Ching and his family.