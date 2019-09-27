Throwback Thursday: Pac-Five receiver Britton Komine

Tonight, the Cover2 time machine goes back exactly two decades where a 55-7 loss to Kamehameha doesn’t seem very impressive at first glance, but a deeper look into that game reveals one of the most impressive performances in state history by a receiver.

Pac-Five’s Britton Komine was a one-man show, catching 16 passes for a then-school record 233 yards despite facing a much larger defense focused entirely on stopping him.

Komine ended the season with 99 receptions for 1,623 yards, trailing only Gerald Welch for the state record for most receiving yards in a season.

He went on to star for the University of Hawaii, catching over 150 passes for more than 2,000 yards in his final three seasons with the Warriors.

Today, Britton is a C-17 pilot in the Hawaii Air National Guard. Residing in Kaneohe, he and his wife Regina are parents to 3 children and in his free-time…He loves nothing more than watching his keiki enjoy athletics.

Tonight, we send some Aloha to Britton Komine of the Pac-Five Wolfpack…