Throwback Thursday: Pac-Five quarterback PJ Minaya

Tonight we take the Cover2 time machine to 2008, when a Pac-Five quarterback reached a number that had never been totaled in a single high school game in Hawaii history.

PJ Minaya, then a junior, surpassed 500 yards passing in a single game, posting 511 yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Word of Life at Aloha Stadium.

Little known fact: That performance was actually the birth of Hawaii Prep World’s record database as Billy Hull and the guys became obsessed with seeing just how historic the effort was.

When Minaya graduated in 2010, only four quarterbacks had thrown for more than his 6,427 career yards.

After high school, Minaya went on to play at Division III Pacific where, as a two-year starter, he threw 37 touchdown passes and nearly 3,700 yards passing en route to earning his degree in psychology.

Today, Minaya is the receivers coach for his collegiate alma mater and video coordinator.