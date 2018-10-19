Throwback Thursday: Nanakuli quarterback Alapati Sula

Tonight we take the Cover2 time machine back to 1983, when the Golden Hawks of Nanakuli were soaring high as the OIA champions.

Leading the black-and-gold at quarterback was Alapati Sula. The elusive athlete could be dropping dimes from the pocket or on the quarter-mile track setting a blaze to the Aloha Stadium carpet. His touchdown with five seconds left to beat Kalaheo was the game-winner to give the Hawks the first of two OIA crowns in the program’s history.

Today, Alapati is the general superintendent at Creative Partition Systems, the leading drywall contractor in Hawaii.

Off the clock, you can find the father of three at the football field, watching his son Tama, a senior receiver for the Saint Louis Crusaders.